On the Move: Priscilla Singleton

Priscilla Singleton was named chief operating officer at MOA Architecture Inc.

She previously collaborated with MOA on projects as an architect and will oversee and manage operations for the company.

Singleton’s project experience spans multiple sectors, including K-12 education, higher education, sports and recreation, medical, commercial, ministry and hospitality.

She is a United Way Young Leaders Society Champion and a 2008 Leadership Spartanburg graduate. She also served as the build coordinator for the KABOOM Playground for Southside Unity in the Community and a home repair team member for Victory World Church.

Singleton earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from Clemson University. She is also a registered architect in Georgia and South Carolina.