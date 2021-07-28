On the Move: Raine Riley

Raine Riley joined Jeff Dezen Public Relations as an assistant account executive.

She recently earned her master of arts in communication, technology and society from Clemson University, where she conducted her thesis on narrative advertising. During her graduate program, she worked as a project manager at Clemson’s Social Media Listening Center where she tracked and analyzed social conversations and managed the Center’s social media accounts.

Prior to Riley’s tenure as a graduate student, she served as the first-ever excursion coordinator at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Clemson University through which she planned and led over 200 unique educational experiences across the world for curious minds and tenured explorers.