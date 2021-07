Ralph Dunbar joined The Cliffs as director of racquet sports for The Lake Region.

In this role, he will expand the pickleball program in The Lake Region with instruction and programming at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, The Cliffs at Keowee Springs and The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards.

Dunbar has more than three decades of experience coaching both children and adults of every playing level at country clubs and multi-sports public facilities.