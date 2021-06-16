On the Move: Ray Lattimore

Ray Lattimore was appointed to Southern First Bank’s board of directors.

He serves as founder, president and chief executive officer of Marketplace Professional Staffing, a staffing firm which provides recruiting and staffing solutions to leading regional, national and international companies.

Lattimore also founded Ace Building Maintenance Company which supplies various corporate and industrial accounts with janitorial and maintenance services.

He is chairman of the Phillis Wheatley Community Center Board of Directors, vice chairman of Greenville Technical College Area Commission Board of Directors and on the Strategic Planning Committee of the Bon Secours Saint Francis Health System Board.