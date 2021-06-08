On the Move: Rhett Craig

Rhett Craig earned the certified commercial investment member designation by the CCIM Institute.

The designation was awarded during this year’s spring CCIM Comprehensive Exam testing session, which was held across eight locations in the United States.

Craig was among 102 commercial real estate professionals who earned the designation by passing the CCIM Institute’s comprehensive examination, the capstone element in the designation process.

To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination.

Craig serves as Avison Young’s vice president of office and investment services.