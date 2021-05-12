On the Move: Rich Wilkie

Photo provided

Rich Wilkie was promoted to general manager of Precision Walls Inc.’s Greenville/Spartanburg branch.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
UPSTATE BUSINESS JOURNAL
Upstate South Carolina Business News
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0