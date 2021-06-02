On the Move: Rick Spruill

Rick Spruill joined Community Journals as managing editor of the Greenville Journal and Upstate Business Journal.

In this role, he manages the digital and print publishing process while providing content direction to a team of talented journalists, freelancers and contributors.

A former investigative reporter, features writer and broadcast journalist, he has reported on everything from Anderson County crime to the Texas Legislature to hurricanes and hail storms.

He is a Baylor University graduate.

 

