On the Move: Rob SchmidtStaffMarch 3, 2021 Rob Schmidt was elected shareholder of NAI Earle Furman. He serves in the Furman Capital division of the company. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Anna Rice StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Rob Schmidt StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Anna Rice StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Michael Mumma StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Clay Williams StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Heather Zaragoza StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Gaston Albergotti StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Deanna Palmer StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Bob Lewis StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Jodi Cooper StaffMarch 1, 2021