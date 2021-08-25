On the Move: Robert Hoover

Robert Hoover joined the Greenville Downtown Airport as public relations director.

He is a 25-year Army veteran who spent the last 10 years doing social media management, media relations/escort/prep, editing, speechwriting, creative content development/approval, story development, marketing and branding for governmental agencies.

Hoover was in charge of American Forces Network, connecting the community to the military with radio and video broadcast spots for five locations in South Korea. As chief of plans for the Training and Doctrine Command public affairs office, he developed and planned the integration of women into combat jobs as well as 21 other key defense initiatives.