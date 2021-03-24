On the Move: Robin Cole

Robin Cole joined Infinity Marketing as senior director of integrated services.

She comes to Infinity with a background in marketing and client services and has held positions at Cox Communications and Intermedia.

Cole most recently served as vice president of regional customer/field operations at Charter Communications where she directed the operations of 3,000 employees across six states while optimizing employee and customer experiences company-wide.

In addition to her marketing career, she also manages her own consulting business, providing operational, marketing and e-commerce support to various organizations.

Cole is a graduate of Texas State University.