Robyn Nordin Stowell joined Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP as a partner in its Greenville office.

She is an experienced real estate and business attorney. At her prior firm, she headed the golf, resorts and private clubs practice.

Stowell is a former board member of the National Club Association and a regular speaker for the Club Management Association of America.

She is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center and the University of Kansas.