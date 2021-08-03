On the Move: Rochelle Pettit

On the Move: Rochelle PettitStaffAugust 3, 2021 Photo provided Rochelle Pettit joined Foster Victor Wealth Advisors as an executive assistant. She previously worked in consumer loans. Pettit is a graduate of Clemson University. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Previous Article On the Move: Bob Taylor StaffAugust 3, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Bob Taylor StaffAugust 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: David M. Thompson StaffAugust 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: G.T. ‘Toby’ Stansell StaffAugust 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Erica Gregory StaffJuly 30, 2021 Read More On the Move: Deiontre Hill StaffJuly 30, 2021 Read More On the Move: Meghan McMenamy StaffJuly 29, 2021 Read More On the Move: Melissa Slater StaffJuly 29, 2021 Read More On the Move: Laurie Hillstock StaffJuly 28, 2021 Read More On the Move: TD Bank’s new Mid-South Metro president Hugh Allen StaffJuly 28, 2021