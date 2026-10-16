On the Move: Russell Slatton

Photo provided by city of Fountain Inn

Russell Slatton earned the designation of ICMA credential manager.

The ICMA voluntary credentialing program recognizes professional local government managers who demonstrate strong education and experience, high standards of integrity, and a commitment to lifelong learning and professional development. Credentialed Managers complete a peer-review process focused on professional growth, continued learning and applying best practices in local government management.

He works as assistant city administrator with the city of Fountain Inn.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0