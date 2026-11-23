Ryan Hamilton was appointed as a board member to Fine Arts Center Partners’ board of directors.

He has more than 20 years of experience in the consumer products industry, including roles as a toy designer, retail store owner and executive. He currently serves as CEO of Plus-Plus USA and head of product development for Plus-Plus A/S, an international toy company with its U.S. office in Greenville.

Hamilton serves on the board of directors of the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association, where he is treasurer and incoming chair.

He is a graduate of Hillcrest High School, where he was deeply involved in visual arts and choral performance as a student.