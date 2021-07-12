On the Move: Ryan Pendergraph

Ryan Pendergraph joined Rebuild Upstate as the AmeriCorps Senior Retired and Senior Volunteer Program project director.

In this role, he will focus on developing and operating the RSVP program in Anderson County to engage area residents 55 and older in the organization’s mission.

For more than 20 years, Pendergraph has served a multitude of churches in positions ranging from director of student ministries to pastor.

He is a graduate of the University of Valley Forge in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.