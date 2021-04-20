On the Move: Sandra ‘Sam’ Hammack

Sandra “Sam” Hammack joined CUI, a Simpsonville-based distributor of hearth, grill, outdoor living, heating and gas equipment products, as human resources manager.

She previously served in HR leadership roles at several firms, including MetLife, Jacobs Engineering and Spero Financial.

Hammack is a graduate of Winthrop University and Clemson University. She holds a variety of professional certifications such as senior professional in HR, compensation professional and salary administration.

She is also a member of the Society for Human Resources Management.