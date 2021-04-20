On the Move: Sandra ‘Sam’ Hammack

Photo provided

Sandra “Sam” Hammack joined CUI, a Simpsonville-based distributor of hearth, grill, outdoor living, heating and gas equipment products, as human resources manager.

She previously served in HR leadership roles at several firms, including MetLife, Jacobs Engineering and Spero Financial.

Hammack is a graduate of Winthrop University and Clemson University. She holds a variety of professional certifications such as senior professional in HR, compensation professional and salary administration.

She is also a member of the Society for Human Resources Management.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
UPSTATE BUSINESS JOURNAL
Upstate South Carolina Business News
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0