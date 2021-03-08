On the Move: Sara Montero-Buria

Sara Montero-Buria was named to the Community Foundation of Greenville’s board of directors.

She is the director of marketing and communications for the Hispanic Alliance.

Montero-Buria has served as the chair of the Hispanic Business Council with the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and as president of the Hispanic American Women’s Association.

She is currently a member of the boards of the Nonprofit Alliance, Greenville Literacy Association and Public Education Partners.

Montero-Buria is a graduate of Bob Jones University.