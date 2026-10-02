On the Move: Scott Case

On the MoveOn the Move: Scott CaseStaffOctober 2, 2026 Photo provided by Greenville Area Development Corp. Scott Case was named treasurer of the Greenville Area Development Corp.’s board of directors. He works as the Greenville County Auditor. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Previous Article On the Move On the Move: Sean Simpson StaffOctober 2, 2026 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Sean Simpson StaffOctober 2, 2026 Read More On the Move: Brittany Pyles StaffOctober 1, 2026 Read More On the Move: Nakia Martin Alexander StaffOctober 1, 2026 Read More On the Move: Walter Goldsmith StaffSeptember 30, 2026 Read More On the Move: David Muns StaffSeptember 30, 2026 Read More On the Move: Mike Estadt StaffSeptember 29, 2026 Read More On the Move: Thomas D. White Jr. StaffSeptember 29, 2026 Read More On the Move: Ronnie L. Booth StaffSeptember 28, 2026 Read More On the Move: Derrick Talbert StaffSeptember 28, 2026