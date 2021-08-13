On the Move: Sherry Jackson

Sherry Jackson has been promoted to vice president, content and digital at Community Journals.

In this role, she will oversee all digital and print content for all publications.

Jackson previously served as executive editor of the Greenville Journal and Upstate Business Journal.

She was a senior staff writer for the Upstate Business Journal from 2013-2016 before moving to Arizona for three years where she continued her journalism career as a freelance writer.

Now back in Greenville, Jackson has rejoined the Community Journals team. She is an award-winning journalist, editor and author. She has been a writer for more than 15 years and had a prior career in information technology in addition to owning several small businesses.