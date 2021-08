Stephanie Goodale joined the Commerce Club as general manager.

She began her hospitality career in Charleston restaurants before moving into the hotel sector with Hospitality America in Columbia.

Goodale moved to the Upstate to open the Courtyard Marriott on the corner of Main and Broad streets in Greenville in 2010. She also served as director of sales at the Hilton Greenville.

She is an active board member of the SCRLA Upstate Chapter and the Rotary Club of Pleasantburg.