On the Move: Stephanie N. Brown

Stephanie N. Brown was appointed as chief executive officer of the NEXT School, a public charter high school with campuses in Greenville and Salem, South Carolina.

She has over a decade of educational leadership, specifically relating to charter schools.

Brown previously served as experience director of assessment, accountability and research at Highland Park Independent School District in Highland Park, Texas and director of research, accountability and program evaluation at Little Elm Independent School District in Little Elm, Texas.

She received her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of North Texas.