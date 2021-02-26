On the Move: Sterling Laney

Sterling Laney was named managing partner of Womble Bond Dickinson’s Greenville office.

He joined the firm in 2005, after serving as vice president, counsel and chief compliance officer to Advance American Cash Advance Centers Inc.

Laney’s practice focuses on representing financial services client in single-plaintiff and class-action litigation as well as dispute-resolution alternatives such as loan modifications, forbearance agreements and other loan workouts. He also counsels financial industry clients regarding regulatory compliance, consumer credit issues, commercial real estate transactions and disputes, complex business litigation, and general corporate matters.

He leads Womble Bond Dickinson’s consumer financial services team.