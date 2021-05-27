On the Move: Steve Snider

Steve Snider was named as Duke Energy’s Oconee Nuclear Station’s site vice president.

He succeeds Ed Burchfield, who recently retired and served in this position since 2017.

Snider most recently served as vice president of nuclear engineering for Duke Energy, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He has also worked as plant manager at McGuire Nuclear Station, earned his U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Senior Reactor Operator license from Catawba Nuclear Station and has held both engineering and operations management roles at McGuire and Catawba. He joined Duke Energy in 1988 as a design engineer in the corporate office.

Snider is a graduate of North Carolina State University and is a registered professional engineer in South Carolina.