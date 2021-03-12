On the Move: Stinson Ferguson

Stinson Ferguson was selected as a board member for Ten at the Top.

She is an attorney with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, where she focuses her practice in the areas of environmental law and construction and utility litigation.

Ferguson also co-chairs TATT’s Creating a Safer Upstate Committee, an effort to create a more united Upstate region where all law enforcement stakeholders work collaboratively with community leaders to foster a culture that respects and values the lives of officers and all residents.

In addition, she serves on the city of Greenville’s Green Ribbon Advisory Committee and the Allocations Committee for the United Way of the Piedmont. She is a past board member of Upstate Mediation Center, Warehouse Theatre, Greenville Housing Authority and Rotary Club of Greenville.

Ferguson is a graduate of the Riley Institute at Furman’s Diversity Leaders Initiative and the Furman University Women’s Leadership Institute.