Suzanne Aultman was promoted to vice president of engineering at Metromont Corporation’s Greenville office.

She previously served as technical manager and has been with the company for 18 years.

Aultman is involved in the American Concrete Institute and the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute. She was also recently recognized as the 2021 Engineer of the Year for the Piedmont Chapter of the South Carolina Society of Professional Engineers.