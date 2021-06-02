On the Move: Suzanne Gardner

Suzanne Gardner joined Kopis, a Greenville-based software company, as sales and marketing administrator.

She previously worked for the Make-A-Wish Foundation as a wish program manager and as assistant director of development communications for Washington and Lee University in Virginia.

Gardner most recently worked for the United Way of Greenville County, where she served as partner relations manager and chief of staff.

She is a graduate of Indiana University, the Greenville Police Department Citizens Academy, Upstate Forever Citizens Planning Academy and the United Way Worldwide Fellowship Program.

Gardner is also a docent for the Greenville Zoo, a board member for Taylors Town Square and a member of the Greenville Chamber Young Professionals.