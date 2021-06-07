On the Move: Taylor McLamb

Taylor McLamb joined STORY, a Greenville-based marketing company serving the Southeast, as marketing associate.

She previously worked as a teacher at Florence One Schools and owned her own small business, The Organized Co. LLC. Through this business, she assisted others with organizational skills in their home, workplace and headspace while building her digital skills through website design and social media.

McLamb earned a bachelor’s degree in early education from Francis Marion University and earned a master of education in language, literacy and culture from Coastal Carolina University in 2018.