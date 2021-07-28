On the Move: TD Bank’s new Mid-South Metro president Hugh Allen

Hugh Allen is TD Bank’s new Mid-South Metro president, which includes South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia and Delaware.

In this role, he will provide strategic direction and sales leadership to TD Bank’s Mid-South consumer, small business, commercial and specialty banking operations and lending services.

Allen, who will be based in Charlotte, will lead a team of about 4,400 regionally-based employees and a network of nearly 130 stores.

He most recently served as TD Bank commercial real estate division head — South and managed teams that provide loans and banking services to public and private developers and commercial real estate owners.

Allen has more than 30 years’ experience in banking and joined TD Bank in 2014 as a commercial real estate regional director. His experience also includes positions at PNC Bank and Wells Fargo.

He also serves on the board of directors for The Hydrocephalus Association, The Research Triangle Foundation, The Steve Smith Family Foundation and The Arts Empowerment Project. He is also co-founder of BP Basketball Inc., a Charlotte-based nonprofit dedicated to mentoring youth through basketball, and is an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Duke University Fuqua School of Business Keller Society and The Iron Dukes.

Allen is a graduate of the University of Texas and the Duke University Fuqua School of Business.