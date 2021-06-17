On the Move: Terry Grayson-Caprio

Terry Grayson-Caprio was appointed to Southern First Bank’s board of directors.

She recently retired from KPMG after 35 years and served as managing partner of KPMG’s South Carolina practice where she was responsible for the state’s business operations, including key accounts, business development, talent management, market development, facilities and financial management.

Grayson-Caprio serves as director and board chair of the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation, director of the Greenville County Museum of Art and director of the Winthrop University Foundation.