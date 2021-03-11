On the Move: Tiffany Tate

Tiffany Tate was promoted to talent and strategic projects manager with Upstate SC Alliance, a regional economic development organization whose mission is to position the 10-county Upstate region to succeed in the global economy.

She joined the team in 2017 and previously served as assistant director of Ten at the Top, where she supported collaborative task forces, events and initiatives with a regional focus.

Tate is a graduate of Clemson University and the South Carolina Economic Development Institute.