On the Move: Tom Coker

Tom Coker joined United Community Bank as commercial relationship manager.

In this role, he is responsible for providing commercial customers with products and services to grow and operate the businesses.

Coker has a bachelor’s degree from The University of the South, Sewanee, a master of business administration from the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking.

He has also been involved in several local organizations including Christ Church, Greenville County Historical Society, Springbrook Behavioral Health System, Better Business Bureau of the Upstate and United Way of Greenville County.