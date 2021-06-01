On the Move: Wanda Moore McDowell

Wanda Moore McDowell was named by the nonprofit School Nutrition Association as National Industry Member of the Year of Inman, South Carolina.

Since 2003, she has served as southeast region sales manager for Super Bakery Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

McDowell has been an active SNA member for 19 years. She has participated in 18 SNA national conferences and more than 90 SNA state affiliate conferences, and elevated Super Bakery’s support for programs and events benefiting SNA members.

She currently serves on SNA’s Industry Advisory Council and the School Nutrition Foundation Board, serving on the 2021 SNF 5K Walk with a Purpose committee.

McDowell also spearheaded Super Bakery’s sponsorship of Georgia SNA’s “Let’s Move” Literary Consortium, giving students the opportunity to write essays addressing childhood obesity. She has worked with school meal programs to host recipe contests with their culinary departments and served on the Board for the South Carolina Culinary Partners Inc., created to teach school foodservice personnel about healthy foods and improve their culinary skills.