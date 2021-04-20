On the Move: Will Ruwer

Will Ruwer was appointed as lifestyle ambassador at Juniper, a rooftop bar in downtown Greenville.

In this role, he is responsible for creating unique guest experiences and activating the rooftop space with special programming and events.

Ruwer comes to Juniper from Springhill Suites & Residence Inn in Greenville, where he was guest services manager and part of the hotel opening team. Before that, he managed Jianna, a restaurant in downtown Greenville.

His hospitality experience also includes serving as food and beverage manager of the acclaimed Apparatus Room of The Detroit Foundation Hotel.