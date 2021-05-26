On the Move: William F. ‘Bill’ Nelli

William F. ‘Bill’ Nelli has been named chief financial officer in RealtyLink’s Greenville corporate office.

He joins the RealtyLink Team with over 25 years of experience in financial leadership and accounting roles working with private and publicly held companies.

Nelli’s expertise includes the areas of acquisitions and divestitures, debt and equity financings, international transactions, domestic and international subsidiary operations, corporate restructurings, tax and SEC reporting and compliance.

He is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelors degree from Erskine College and a Masters in Accountancy from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.