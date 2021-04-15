On the Move: William R. Kyzer II

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William R. Kyzer II was named as the next state command sergeant major for the South Carolina Army National Guard.

The Greer native will serve as the 13th state command sergeant major.

Kyzer joined the U.S. Army in the active duty component in September 1990 before transferring to the South Carolina Army National Guard in January 1993.

He most recently served as the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade command sergeant major in a drill-status, as well as the full-time South Carolina Army National Guard state human resources sergeant major.

Kyzer has held numerous positions throughout his career with the South Carolina Army National Guard, including first command sergeant major for the 125th Cyber Protection Battalion, senior human resources noncommissioned officer for the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and the South Carolina Army National Guard Human Resources Office Active Guard Reserve Branch sergeant major.