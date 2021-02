Zach Allen was promoted to account executive with Jeff Dezen Public Relations.

In this role, he supports strategic planning, media relations initiatives and day-to-day operations for clients in the company’s power tools, sports and lifestyle groups, including Festool USA, Festool Canada and Bridgetsone Golf.

Allen joined JDPR as an intern in August 2019. He also served as an assistant account executive.

He is a graduate of Syracuse University.