Palmetto Pedic, a mattress manufacturing company, announced plans today to establish operations in Cherokee County. The $8.5 million investment is expected to create more than 60 new jobs.

“Palmetto Pedic would like to thank the State of South Carolina for its business-friendly environment and its outstanding workforce,” President of Palmetto Pedic Jack Cobb said.

Located at 418 Chandler Drive in Gaffney, South Carolina, the company’s manufacturing processes will include a foam pouring line, computer cutting machines, injection molding machines, innerspring mattress coil manufacturing and all cutting, sewing and packaging of the final products.

“This project not only provides employment opportunities for citizens in our area but also enhances the tax base of the city of Gaffney,” Gaffney Mayor Henry L. Jolly said. “We are very grateful that Palmetto Pedic chose Gaffney as the location of this fine facility and would like to thank the State of South Carolina, Cherokee County and the Cherokee County Development Board for their work in assisting Palmetto Pedic with their decision.”

Palmetto Pedic’s operations are expected to be online in January of 2020. Individuals interested in joining the team should apply at the OpSource Staffing office in the Home Fashions International facility at 859 Victory Trail Road in Gaffney, South Carolina.

About Palmetto Pedic establishing operations in Cherokee County