Pelican International announced today the acquisition of Greenville-based Confluence Outdoor.

With this acquisition, Pelican International now offers a comprehensive assortment of paddle sports equipment.

“The entire Pelican team, my brother Christian and I are thrilled to welcome the

Confluence team in the Pelican family,” Antoine Élie, co-founder of Pelican International said. “The combination of the two businesses will produce by far the largest and most comprehensive group in the paddle sports space.”

Danick Lavoie, president and CEO of Pelican International said the acquisition aims to capitalize on the strengths and capabilities of two synergistic businesses and brands.

“With more than 800 employees in three manufacturing sites strategically located in North America, an improved distribution network and a strong commitment to innovation, the momentum behind both brands is stronger than ever,” Lavoie said.

“Pelican and Confluence are the ideal fit. It’s the optimal union of two industry leaders

poised to drive innovation and serve consumers better than ever before,” Todd King, vice president of marketing at Confluence Outdoor said. “This is very powerful as a force for good for the industry and consumers in general.”

