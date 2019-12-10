Photos: December Business on Tap

Photos: Networking at Business on Tap on Dec. 4, the Upstate Business Journal gathered at The Whale with Upstate professionals for a monthly networking experience Business on Tap. Presenting sponsor Serendipity Labs coworking along with December networking sponsor ANC Group were both at this event.

The Business on Tap networking experience is organized with the Upstate Business Journal and hosted each month by a different venue. It offers local professionals an opportunity to enjoy a casual business social with no pressure and no presentations. The next event will be on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Genevieve’s. Keep up with upcoming events by reading Upstate Business Journal in print or online. Photos by Jack Robert Photography.