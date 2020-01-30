Prices for the homes start in the $200,000 range, with options includ-ing three-level townhomes with parking underneath, modern mill houses and larger homes on the riverfront.

The new residential and commercial community planned for the old Piedmont Mill One location is moving forward on schedule, as Coldwell Banker Caine and Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine have come on board to manage the sales and marketing of the community.

Piedmont Village is a revitalization effort to add 60 townhomes and single-family residences to the historic riverfront area, along with 25,000 square feet of commercial space.

“It is reminiscent of the textile mill villages that dramatically shaped the economic development and culture of our region,” said Erika DeRoberts, senior vice president and broker in charge of developer relations. “To be able to bring back that feel is truly special.”

Development is set to begin in the first quarter of this year.

The area is best identified by the old smokestack that has stood the test of time and is all that’s left of a mill that stood on the site for nearly 100 years.

Now Red Oak Developers hopes to usher in a modern community with a focus on green living. The riverfront community will be sustained with semi-underground waste and recycling containers designed by local company Sutera eliminating the need for dumpsters.

About Marketing and sales for Piedmont Village underway