Pinky’s Revenge arcade, bar to open in Taylors Mill

Owner Jeremy Barnes loved his ’80s childhood so much he’s bringing it back to life at a new arcade and bar slated to open May 1 in Taylors Mill, 250 Mill St., Taylors.

Barnes has named his new venture Pinky’s Revenge Arcade and Game Lounge after the pink ghost from Pac-Man and as a nod to planned charitable giving to breast cancer awareness organizations. Over the next few months, the 7,548-square-foot space next to The Blue Ox Hatchet House and across from 13 Stripes Brewery will be transformed from vacant mill space to arcade and bar.

Barnes, an electrical contractor who recently saw several friends undergo treatment for breast cancer prompting his desire to support research efforts, has begun work already that will result in a multi-section, retro-themed, pink-hued recreational destination with a full bar and kitchen.

Barnes says the U-shaped bar, each side measuring 18 feet, will sit prominently at the center. The front section of the space will feature all of the retro games that used to cost a quarter — and they still will at Pinky’s. The back of the space will be designated for more current gaming options and be outfitted with large-screen TVs for live gaming tournaments.

The snack bar, which is getting culinary direction from chef Michael Marut of The Farehouse, which is across the parking lot, will be modeled after retro movie theaters and roller-skating rinks. Expect retro-style pizzas, funnel cakes, ice cream treats in the summer, Barnes’ grandmother’s caramel popcorn balls, gourmet hot dogs, nacho platters, and polar bear slushies.

Because CrossFit Taylors is next door, Pinky’s will also include a smoothie bar for those skipping the more recreational menu items.

To further provide the 1980s, pre-cell-phone experience, a large, locking docking station will be available at the entrance for guests to check their cell phones for the duration of their visit. In return, they’ll receive a free menu item.

Barnes plans to keep Pinky’s age requirement at 18 and older, except for Looney Toon Saturdays once a month that will feature the classic cartoons and an extensive cereal bar for families with young children. Other special events may also be family friendly.

Taylors Mill businesses have consistently fostered a collaborative environment, and Pinky’s will fit right in with that. Barnes says he plans to allow guests to bring in food and drink from the other neighboring businesses and is working on partnerships with them.

About Pinky’s Revenge arcade, bar to open in Taylors Mill