Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

Jan. 21

What: This one-day sales training boot camp is for the sales-oriented business owners ready to experience excellent business growth by learning important sales skills.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Where: SCORE at My Greenville Office, 31 Boland Court, Greenville.

SCORE at My Greenville Office, 31 Boland Court, Greenville. Info: SCORE Mentors, Piedmont SCORE Chapter 0232 at 864-271-3638 or [email protected]

What: The Five Forks Chapter of the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce meets to discuss issues of importance, events and projects, and common challenges and opportunities.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Lowes Foods Five Forks Community Table, 2815 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville.

Lowes Foods Five Forks Community Table, 2815 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville. Info: Open to Simpsonville chamber members in the Five Forks area; Simpsonville chamber staff at 864-963-3781 or [email protected] .

Jan. 22

What: A morning networking event hosted by the Greer chamber.

8-9 a.m. Where: Partners in Primary Care, 805 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer.

Partners in Primary Care, 805 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer. Info: Free for Greer chamber members and guests; Josh Shaffer at [email protected]

What: A monthly gathering where local experts lead a group discussion centered around community projects and best practices for businesses. This meeting will feature city planner Jeff Speck; the topic will be downtown walkability.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Coldwell Banker Caine, 151 S. Daniel Morgan Ave., Spartanburg.

Coldwell Banker Caine, 151 S. Daniel Morgan Ave., Spartanburg. Info: Free to Spartanburg chamber members, $10 per non-member; Jonna Turner at [email protected]

What: Meet fellow investors and learn how to maximize your face-to-face opportunities with this structured networking event.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Peace Center, Genevieve’s Theater Lounge, 300 S. Main St., Greenville.

Peace Center, Genevieve’s Theater Lounge, 300 S. Main St., Greenville. Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected]

What: This conference series is for women who aspire to become better and stronger leaders in the workplace and their community. This is session two of a four-part women in leadership conference series. The speakers for this session are Maegan Azar, associate professor of acting and directing; Dr. Shaniece Criss, assistant professor of health sciences; and Katherine Smoak Davis, principal, Smoak Public Relations. The topics include “Cultivating Presence and Voice,” “Strengthening Values-Based Goals through Theatre Techniques,” and “From Narrative to Community Change.”

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Where: Furman University, Younts Conference Center, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville.

Furman University, Younts Conference Center, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville. Info: $1,695 per person; each session includes breakfast, lunch, and a key business leadership workshop; register at: www.furman.edu/wli; Sam Tisdale at [email protected]

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Greenville chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.

Greenville chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville. Info: Ebony Austin at 864-239-3730 or [email protected]

What: This presentation will explain how various cross-border challenges such as Brexit, tariff wars, treaty disputes and nationalism impact companies. The speakers will offer some solutions and equip you to advise, communicate and set expectations for key stakeholders at your company.

2-5:30 p.m. Where: Haynsworth Conference Center, Ogletree Deakins Building, 300 N. Main St., Greenville.

Haynsworth Conference Center, Ogletree Deakins Building, 300 N. Main St., Greenville. Info: Free for European American chamber members, $35 per non-member; www.eacc-carolinas.com/eevents/15688.

Jan. 23

What: This workshop provides basic information for anyone considering starting a small business or non-profit. Topics will include: myths and realities of being an entrepreneur; marketing considerations — customer targets, pricing, promotion, etc.; startup funding, financial and accounting tools; and business plan essentials.

5:30-8 p.m. Where: Tri-County Technical College — Pendleton Campus, Lower Campus — Business and Industrial Center, 7900 S.C. 76, Pendleton.

Tri-County Technical College — Pendleton Campus, Lower Campus — Business and Industrial Center, 7900 S.C. 76, Pendleton. Info: SCORE Mentors, Piedmont SCORE Chapter 0232 at 864-271-3638 or [email protected]

What: Celebrate 82 years of serving the Greater Greer community with the Greer chamber. This celebration includes a cocktail reception, dinner, awards and dessert reception.

6-9 p.m. Where: Embassy Suites Greenville Golf Resort and Conference Center, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville.

Embassy Suites Greenville Golf Resort and Conference Center, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville. Info: $75 per Greer chamber member, $85 per non-member; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected]

What: This is a networking event hosted by the Simpsonville chamber. This event is also a grand-opening event for Pearl Dental Studio.

5-7 p.m. Where: Pearl Dental Studio, 117 Batesville Road, Suite 202, Simpsonville.

Pearl Dental Studio, 117 Batesville Road, Suite 202, Simpsonville. Info: Free to attend; [email protected] or 864-963-3781.

Jan. 24

What: Join SYP and the United Way Young Leaders for the fifth annual 1831 Gala at the Piedmont Club. The event will bring all Spartanburg young leaders together for a formal night of fare prepared by the Piedmont Club and music from Black and Blue Experience. The event will focus on raising funds and awareness to support the efforts of the EMERGE Family Therapy and Teaching Clinic.

8 p.m.-midnight Where: The Piedmont Club, 361 E. Main St., Spartanburg.

The Piedmont Club, 361 E. Main St., Spartanburg. Info: $50 for SYP, UWP Young Leaders and Piedmont Club junior members, $60 for guests and non-members; tickets include heavy hors-d’oeuvres and an open bar in Great Gatsby style; attire is theme oriented; www.ypspartanburg.com.

Jan. 28

What: The Environmental Issues Committee is open to any Greenville chamber member interested in environmental issues and how such issues can impact your business. The committee often hosts speakers from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and other groups to talk about water and air quality, sustainability, energy, and other environmental initiatives in the community.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: ReWa Discovery Lab, 564 Mauldin Road, Greenville.

ReWa Discovery Lab, 564 Mauldin Road, Greenville. Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected]

What: This monthly networking meeting is hosted by the Fountain Inn chamber. This event features Erika Taylor, a local self-care advocate and personal trainer.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Steam Coffee & Cream, 113A S. Main St., Fountain Inn.

Steam Coffee & Cream, 113A S. Main St., Fountain Inn. Info: Free to attend; www.fountaininnchamber.carrd.co.

Jan. 29

What: Manufacturing is a major piece of Spartanburg County’s economy. Get to know the companies behind Spartanburg’s manufacturing success at Meet Your Manufacturer. This networking event will take place at Rohmann LP. Attendees will have a light breakfast, learn what the company does and how its existence benefits Spartanburg, and tour the plant.

7:30-9 a.m. Where: Rohmann LP, 151 Corporate Drive, Suite H, Spartanburg.

Rohmann LP, 151 Corporate Drive, Suite H, Spartanburg. Info: Open only to Spartanburg chamber members; Jonna Turner at [email protected]

What: Join us for a leadership luncheon covering The Art of Selling Your Brand featuring Stephen Ross, an instructor with a Sandler Training, an international training and consulting organization dedicated to improving sales, leadership, management and customer-service skills.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Embassy Suites Verdae, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville.

Embassy Suites Verdae, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville. Info: Ebony Austin at 864-239-3730 or [email protected]

Find out others’ secrets to networking well and share yours at the Upstate Business Journal‘s first casual business networking experience of 2020! Hosted in a fun and relaxing atmosphere. No pressure, no presentations. Bring your friends and coworkers, grab those business cards, and spend an evening with the Upstate Business Journal and Upstate professionals at Genevieve’s, the Peace Center’s theater lounge!

