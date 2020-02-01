Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

Feb. 5
2020 Greenville County Economic Outlook Breakfast
- What: Matthew Martin, regional executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, will be the keynote speaker.
- When: 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Greenville Technical College Center for Manufacturing Innovation, 575 Millennium Blvd., Greenville.
- Info: www.gvltec.edu/EDCT.
1 Million Cups
- What: This is a monthly morning networking event hosted by the Spartanburg chamber.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: The GreenHouse (third floor), George Dean Johnson College of Business and Economics, 160 E. Saint John St., Spartanburg.
- Info: Free to attend; Betsy Neely Sikma at [email protected]
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room; 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin.
- Info: The Mauldin chamber at 864-297-1323.
Scribble Toolkit Talk Series and Celebration!
- What: Presented by Scribble and the S.C. Department of Commerce, this event celebrates the state’s most accomplished and creative minds. Attendees will mingle with recognized innovation leaders as featured on Scribble, South Carolina’s content toolkit for the pursuit of innovation. Programming includes interactive networking, music and light hors d’oeuvres.
- When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Where: Serendipity Labs, 141 Traction St., Greenville.
- Info: Free to attend.
Feb. 6
2020 Conference Series
- What: This conference series is for women who aspire to become better and stronger leaders in the workplace and their community. This is session three of a four-part women in leadership conference series. The speakers for this session are Virginia Gerde, department chair and professor of business and accounting; Beth Pontari, associate provost for engaged learning and professor of psychology; and Christina Henderson, legislative assistant to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York). The topics will include “Create Awareness, Create Change” and “Create awareness: Thinking beyond expectations to effectively lead others.”
- When: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Where: Furman University, Younts Conference Center, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville.
- Info: $1,695 per person; each session includes breakfast, lunch and a key business leadership workshop; register at: www.furman.edu/wli; Sam Tisdale at [email protected]
Links Group No. 1
- What: This non-compete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:45-10 a.m.
- Where: Greenville chamber, 550 S. Main St., Greenville.
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3702 or [email protected]
Chamber Connects Referral Group 2
- What: Monthly series featuring a guest speaker and information to help grow your business. Topics include marketing strategies, business resources, local industry trends and more.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Trade St., Simpsonville.
- Info: Free to Simpsonville chamber members; Josh Wiseman at [email protected].
Feb. 12
Rise & SYP
- What: SYP is taking on the morning. Start the day by having coffee and conversation with fellow young professionals during a social networking breakfast.
- When: 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Blue Moon Specialty Foods, 130 S. Church St., Spartanburg.
- Info: Blue Moon Specialty Foods, 130 S. Church St., Spartanburg.
Pelham Power Breakfast
- What: A breakfast networking event hosted by the Greer chamber.
- When: 8-9 a.m.
- Where: Wild Bird Center of Greer, 423 The Parkway, Greer.
- Info: Free for Greer chamber members and guests; Josh Shaffer at [email protected]
Feb. 13
Links Industrial
- What: This non-compete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.
- When: 8:45-10 a.m.
- Where: Greenville chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected]
Chamber Connects Referral Group 1
- What: Monthly series featuring a guest speaker and information to help grow your business. Topics include marketing strategies, business resources, local industry trends, and more.
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Simpsonville First Baptist Church, 3 Hedge St., Simpsonville.
- Info: Free to Simpsonville chamber members; JR Humphries at [email protected].
Business After Hours
- What: An evening networking event hosted by the Mauldin chamber.
- When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Where: Palisades of Fountain Inn, 2 Palisades Knoll Drive, Fountain Inn.
- Info: Kim Guthrie at [email protected]
Feb. 14
Business Advocacy Update
- What: The Advocacy Issues Committee is open to any Greenville chamber member interested in the legislative process at the local, state and federal levels of government and, more specifically, how legislation often impacts your business.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Upstate Alliance, 124 Verdae Blvd., No. 202, Greenville.
- Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected]