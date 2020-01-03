Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

Jan. 7

What: This meeting is for people thinking of starting a small business. It covers ways to start a small business, raising money, marketing and sales, accounting tools, and the basics of business planning.

This meeting is for people thinking of starting a small business. It covers ways to start a small business, raising money, marketing and sales, accounting tools, and the basics of business planning. When: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Where: Greenville County Library — Augusta Road Branch, 100 Lydia St., Greenville.

Greenville County Library — Augusta Road Branch, 100 Lydia St., Greenville. Info: SCORE Mentors, Piedmont SCORE Chapter 0232 at 864-271-3638 or [email protected]

Jan. 8

What: This conference series is for women who aspire to become better and stronger leaders in the workplace and their communities. The speakers for session one of this four-part women in leadership conference series are Dr. Margaret Oakes, English professor, Furman University; Kim Keefer, director of the Shucker Center for Leadership Development; and Mary Kathrine Roark Harbin, area manager, Maymead Construction. The topics will include “Reflection, Transformation and Self,” “What is Leadership?” and “CliftonStrengths Discovery: Your Unique Strengths.”

This conference series is for women who aspire to become better and stronger leaders in the workplace and their communities. The speakers for session one of this four-part women in leadership conference series are Dr. Margaret Oakes, English professor, Furman University; Kim Keefer, director of the Shucker Center for Leadership Development; and Mary Kathrine Roark Harbin, area manager, Maymead Construction. The topics will include “Reflection, Transformation and Self,” “What is Leadership?” and “CliftonStrengths Discovery: Your Unique Strengths.” When: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Where: Furman University, Younts Conference Center, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville.

Furman University, Younts Conference Center, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville. Info: $1,695 per person; each session includes breakfast, lunch and a key business leadership workshop; register at: www.furman.edu/wli; Sam Tisdale at [email protected]

What: Owners or managers of a small business can attend this workshop to learn about the rules, regulations and best practices for HR, compliance and employee benefits rules.

Owners or managers of a small business can attend this workshop to learn about the rules, regulations and best practices for HR, compliance and employee benefits rules. When: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Where: My Greenville Office, 31 Boland Court, Greenville.

My Greenville Office, 31 Boland Court, Greenville. Info: SCORE Mentors, Piedmont SCORE Chapter 0232 at 864-271-3638 or [email protected]

Jan. 9

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries. When: 8:45-10 a.m.

8:45-10 a.m. Where: Greenville Chamber of Commerce, 550 S. Main St., Greenville.

Greenville Chamber of Commerce, 550 S. Main St., Greenville. Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected] .

What: Monthly series featuring a guest speaker and information to help grow your business. Topics include marketing strategies, business resources, local industry trends, and more.

Monthly series featuring a guest speaker and information to help grow your business. Topics include marketing strategies, business resources, local industry trends, and more. When: 9-10 a.m.

9-10 a.m. Where: Simpsonville First Baptist Church, 3 Hedge St., Simpsonville.

Simpsonville First Baptist Church, 3 Hedge St., Simpsonville. Info: Free to Simpsonville chamber members; Aaron Rupe at [email protected] .

Jan. 10

What: The advocacy issues committee is open to any Greenville chamber member interested in the legislative process at the local, state and federal levels of government, and how legislation often impacts business.

The advocacy issues committee is open to any Greenville chamber member interested in the legislative process at the local, state and federal levels of government, and how legislation often impacts business. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Ogletree Deakins, 300 N. Main St., No. 500, Greenville.

Ogletree Deakins, 300 N. Main St., No. 500, Greenville. Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected]

What: This monthly lunchtime networking meeting is hosted by the Greer Chamber of Commerce.

This monthly lunchtime networking meeting is hosted by the Greer Chamber of Commerce. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer.

Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer. Info: $10 per Greer chamber member, $15 per non-member; Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected]

Jan. 14

What: The annual banquet for the Travelers Rest Chamber of Commerce.

The annual banquet for the Travelers Rest Chamber of Commerce. When: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Where: Green Valley Country Club, 225 Green Valley Drive, Greenville.

Green Valley Country Club, 225 Green Valley Drive, Greenville. Info: $30 per person, admission includes dinner; www.greatertrchamber.com/events-calendar.

What: This workshop will teach participants how to keep up in online marketing, discuss current changes and online trends in digital marketing, and how to pick the right digital partner.

This workshop will teach participants how to keep up in online marketing, discuss current changes and online trends in digital marketing, and how to pick the right digital partner. When: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Where: My Greenville Office, 31 Boland Court, Greenville.

My Greenville Office, 31 Boland Court, Greenville. Info: SCORE Mentors, Piedmont SCORE Chapter 0232 at 864-271-3638 or [email protected]

Jan. 15

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Greenville Chamber of Commerce, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.

Greenville Chamber of Commerce, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville. Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected]

What: For individuals looking for business leads.

For individuals looking for business leads. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin.

Mauldin Cultural Center Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin. Info: Mauldin Chamber of Commerce, 864-297-1323.

What: Review the elements of an effective business plan and demonstrate tools such as Lean Canvas, Business Modeling and the online app Liveplan. Financials will be covered using SCORE’s financial projections Excel template. Registered participants will be sent pre-work to allow preparation for outlining actual plans.

Review the elements of an effective business plan and demonstrate tools such as Lean Canvas, Business Modeling and the online app Liveplan. Financials will be covered using SCORE’s financial projections Excel template. Registered participants will be sent pre-work to allow preparation for outlining actual plans. When: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Where: Hughes Main Library, 25 Heritage Green Place, Greenville.

Info: SCORE Mentors, Piedmont SCORE Chapter 0232 at 864-271-3638 or [email protected]

Jan. 16

What: Chick-fil-A’s director of customer digital experience, Kevin Purcer, will share how digital is transforming the ways guests engage with the brand.

Chick-fil-A’s director of customer digital experience, Kevin Purcer, will share how digital is transforming the ways guests engage with the brand. When: 5-7:15 p.m.

5-7:15 p.m. Where: Endeavor, 1 N. Main St., fourth floor, Greenville.

Endeavor, 1 N. Main St., fourth floor, Greenville. Info: Free for Endeavor members, $30 per preregistered guest; register at [email protected]

Jan. 17

What: This is a monthly meeting of Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce ambassadors.

This is a monthly meeting of Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce ambassadors. When: 10 a.m.-noon.

10 a.m.-noon. Where: Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Trade St., Simpsonville.

Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Trade St., Simpsonville. Info: JR Humphries at 864-688-9553 or [email protected] .

Jan. 17

Find out others’ secrets to networking well and share yours at the Upstate Business Journal‘s first casual business networking experience of 2020! Hosted in a fun and relaxing atmosphere. No pressure, no presentations. Bring your friends and coworkers, grab those business cards, and spend an evening with the Upstate Business Journal and Upstate professionals at Genevieve’s, the Peace Center’s theater lounge!

Presenting Sponsor: Intelli-NET of SC

Venue Sponsor: Peace Center

About Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate