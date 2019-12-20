Planner: The latest networking + events

Jan. 1
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin.
- Info: The Mauldin chamber at 864-297-1323.
Jan. 2
Links Group #1
- What: This non-compete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:45-10 a.m.
- Where: Greenville chamber, 550 S. Main St., Greenville.
- Info: Ebony Austin at 864-239-3730 or [email protected].
Chamber Connects Referral Group 2
- What: Monthly series featuring a guest speaker and information to help grow your business. Topics include marketing strategies, business resources, local industry trends, and more.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Trade St., Simpsonville.
- Info: Free to Simpsonville chamber members; Josh Wiseman at [email protected].