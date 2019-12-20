Planner: The latest networking + events

Jeannie Putnam
Greenville Networking

Jan. 1

Leads Group

  • What: For anyone looking for business leads.
  • When: Noon-1 p.m.
  • Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin.
  • Info: The Mauldin chamber at 864-297-1323.

 

Jan. 2

Links Group #1

  • What: This non-compete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
  • When: 8:45-10 a.m.
  • Where: Greenville chamber, 550 S. Main St., Greenville.
  • Info: Ebony Austin at 864-239-3730 or [email protected].

Chamber Connects Referral Group 2

  • What: Monthly series featuring a guest speaker and information to help grow your business. Topics include marketing strategies, business resources, local industry trends, and more.
  • When: Noon-1 p.m.
  • Where: Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Trade St., Simpsonville.
  • Info: Free to Simpsonville chamber members; Josh Wiseman at [email protected].

