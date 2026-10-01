Planner: Networking events in the Upstate, October 2026

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Check out the latest October networking events in the Upstate.

Oct. 2

First Friday Coffee

  • What: Enjoy coffee and pastries, sometimes door prizes, and an informal setting to meet, mingle and make contacts.
  • When: 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Where: Mauldin Chamber, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
  • Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 and info@mauldinchamber.org.

Oct. 6

MomentumGVL

  • What: MomentumGVL is a high-energy, full-day summit designed to help small and large businesses build momentum through AI innovation, digital marketing mastery and cybersecurity readiness, directly reflecting priorities identified through investor feedback.
  • When: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Where: Embassy Suites, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville
  • Info: $249 per person; David Merhib at dmerhib@greenvillechamber.org.

Women’s Impact Network

  • What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event.
  • When: 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville
  • Info: Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.

Oct. 7

Leads Group Meeting

  • What: Join the Mauldin Chamber to gain leads at this networking event.
  • When: Noon-1:30 p.m.
  • Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
  • Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.

Oct. 14

Upstate Networking Night at the Greenville Triumph

  • What: Join the Greenville Chamber for this networking event.
  • When: 5-7 p.m.
  • Where: GE Vernova Park, 825 Bridgeway Blvd., Simpsonville
  • Info: Free for GCYP members, $16 per nonmember; Cheryl Garrison at cgarrison@greenvillechamber.org.

Oct. 20

Common Grounds

  • What: Join the Greer Chamber Ambassadors for an open discussion about the topics that matter most to you and your fellow community leaders.
  • When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
  • Where: Barista Alley Coffee Co., 101 Trade St., Greer
  • Info: Register here.

Coffee & Connections

Oct. 21

City of Mauldin Lunch & Learn

  • What: Join the city of Mauldin for a special Lunch & Learn with the Mauldin Chamber. Learn about our vibrant community, information on services, projects, events and activities.
  • When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
  • Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.

Oct. 22

 

Business After Hours

  • What: Join the Mauldin Theatre Co. for this networking event.
  • When: 6-8 p.m.
  • Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
  • Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.

Oct. 27

Lunch & Learn Series

  • What:
  • When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville
  • Info: $15 per Simpsonville Chamber, $25 per nonmember; Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.

Nov. 3

Women’s Impact Network

  • What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event.
  • When: 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville
  • Info: Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.

Nov. 4

Leads Group Meeting

  • What: Join the Mauldin Chamber to gain leads at this networking event.
  • When: Noon-1:30 p.m.
  • Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
  • Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.

More events are added throughout the month. For more information, visit mauldinchamber.org/eventsmembers.simpsonvillechamber.com/eventsgreenvillechamber.orgtenatthetop.org/ten-at-the-top-eventsfountaininnchamber.orggreerchamber.comonespartanburginc.com and score.org/piedmont.

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