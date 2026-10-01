Planner: Networking events in the Upstate, October 2026

Check out the latest October networking events in the Upstate.

Oct. 2

What: Enjoy coffee and pastries, sometimes door prizes, and an informal setting to meet, mingle and make contacts.

Enjoy coffee and pastries, sometimes door prizes, and an informal setting to meet, mingle and make contacts. When: 8:30-10 a.m.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Mauldin Chamber, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Chamber, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 and info@mauldinchamber.org.

Oct. 6

What: MomentumGVL is a high-energy, full-day summit designed to help small and large businesses build momentum through AI innovation, digital marketing mastery and cybersecurity readiness, directly reflecting priorities identified through investor feedback.

MomentumGVL is a high-energy, full-day summit designed to help small and large businesses build momentum through AI innovation, digital marketing mastery and cybersecurity readiness, directly reflecting priorities identified through investor feedback. When: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Where: Embassy Suites, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville

Embassy Suites, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville Info: $249 per person; David Merhib at dmerhib@greenvillechamber.org.

What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event.

Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event. When: 8:30-10 a.m.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville

Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville Info: Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.

Oct. 7

What: Join the Mauldin Chamber to gain leads at this networking event.

Join the Mauldin Chamber to gain leads at this networking event. When: Noon-1:30 p.m.

Noon-1:30 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.

Oct. 14

What: Join the Greenville Chamber for this networking event.

Join the Greenville Chamber for this networking event. When: 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Where: GE Vernova Park, 825 Bridgeway Blvd., Simpsonville

GE Vernova Park, 825 Bridgeway Blvd., Simpsonville Info: Free for GCYP members, $16 per nonmember; Cheryl Garrison at cgarrison@greenvillechamber.org.

Oct. 20

What: Join the Greer Chamber Ambassadors for an open discussion about the topics that matter most to you and your fellow community leaders.

Join the Greer Chamber Ambassadors for an open discussion about the topics that matter most to you and your fellow community leaders. When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Barista Alley Coffee Co., 101 Trade St., Greer

Barista Alley Coffee Co., 101 Trade St., Greer Info: Register here.

What: Join the Greenville Chamber for this networking event.

Join the Greenville Chamber for this networking event. When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.

8:30-9:45 a.m. Where: Greenville Federal Credit Union, 1501 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville

Greenville Federal Credit Union, 1501 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville Info: Greg Dietz or Nan Perry at gdietz@greenvillechamber.org or nperry@greenvillechamber.org.

Oct. 21

What: Join the city of Mauldin for a special Lunch & Learn with the Mauldin Chamber. Learn about our vibrant community, information on services, projects, events and activities.

Join the city of Mauldin for a special Lunch & Learn with the Mauldin Chamber. Learn about our vibrant community, information on services, projects, events and activities. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.

Oct. 22

What: Join the Mauldin Theatre Co. for this networking event.

Join the Mauldin Theatre Co. for this networking event. When: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.

Oct. 27

What:

When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville

Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville Info: $15 per Simpsonville Chamber, $25 per nonmember; Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.

Nov. 3

What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event.

Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event. When: 8:30-10 a.m.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville

Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville Info: Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.

Nov. 4

What: Join the Mauldin Chamber to gain leads at this networking event.

Join the Mauldin Chamber to gain leads at this networking event. When: Noon-1:30 p.m.

Noon-1:30 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.

More events are added throughout the month. For more information, visit mauldinchamber.org/events, members.simpsonvillechamber.com/events, greenvillechamber.org, tenatthetop.org/ten-at-the-top-events, fountaininnchamber.org, greerchamber.com, onespartanburginc.com and score.org/piedmont.