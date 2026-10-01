Planner: Networking events in the Upstate, October 2026

Check out the latest October networking events in the Upstate.
Oct. 2
First Friday Coffee
- What: Enjoy coffee and pastries, sometimes door prizes, and an informal setting to meet, mingle and make contacts.
- When: 8:30-10 a.m.
- Where: Mauldin Chamber, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 and info@mauldinchamber.org.
Oct. 6
MomentumGVL
- What: MomentumGVL is a high-energy, full-day summit designed to help small and large businesses build momentum through AI innovation, digital marketing mastery and cybersecurity readiness, directly reflecting priorities identified through investor feedback.
- When: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Where: Embassy Suites, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville
- Info: $249 per person; David Merhib at dmerhib@greenvillechamber.org.
Women’s Impact Network
- What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event.
- When: 8:30-10 a.m.
- Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville
- Info: Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.
Oct. 7
Leads Group Meeting
- What: Join the Mauldin Chamber to gain leads at this networking event.
- When: Noon-1:30 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.
Oct. 14
Upstate Networking Night at the Greenville Triumph
- What: Join the Greenville Chamber for this networking event.
- When: 5-7 p.m.
- Where: GE Vernova Park, 825 Bridgeway Blvd., Simpsonville
- Info: Free for GCYP members, $16 per nonmember; Cheryl Garrison at cgarrison@greenvillechamber.org.
Oct. 20
Common Grounds
- What: Join the Greer Chamber Ambassadors for an open discussion about the topics that matter most to you and your fellow community leaders.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Barista Alley Coffee Co., 101 Trade St., Greer
- Info: Register here.
Coffee & Connections
- What: Join the Greenville Chamber for this networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.
- Where: Greenville Federal Credit Union, 1501 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville
- Info: Greg Dietz or Nan Perry at gdietz@greenvillechamber.org or nperry@greenvillechamber.org.
Oct. 21
City of Mauldin Lunch & Learn
- What: Join the city of Mauldin for a special Lunch & Learn with the Mauldin Chamber. Learn about our vibrant community, information on services, projects, events and activities.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.
Oct. 22
Business After Hours
- What: Join the Mauldin Theatre Co. for this networking event.
- When: 6-8 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.
Oct. 27
Lunch & Learn Series
- What:
- When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville
- Info: $15 per Simpsonville Chamber, $25 per nonmember; Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.
Nov. 3
Women’s Impact Network
- What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber for this networking event.
- When: 8:30-10 a.m.
- Where: Simpsonville Chamber, 105-A W. Curtis St., Simpsonville
- Info: Whitney Ferguson at 864-688-9552 or wferguson@simpsonvillechamber.com.
Nov. 4
Leads Group Meeting
- What: Join the Mauldin Chamber to gain leads at this networking event.
- When: Noon-1:30 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323 or info@mauldinchamber.org.
More events are added throughout the month. For more information, visit mauldinchamber.org/events, members.simpsonvillechamber.com/events, greenvillechamber.org, tenatthetop.org/ten-at-the-top-events, fountaininnchamber.org, greerchamber.com, onespartanburginc.com and score.org/piedmont.