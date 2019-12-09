South Carolina-based Douglas Development is focusing its efforts in a hot-topic area of

redevelopment – affordable housing.

After her graduate years at Clemson University, Holly Schaumber worked for a developer in

Washington, D.C. There, she met her future husband, Drew, who owns Schaumber Development, and the two decided they wanted to focus on affordable housing — which they say is currently a captive market.

In late 2011, the Schaumbers moved to South Carolina to work with Holly’s father, David

DuVall Douglas, president of Douglas Development, which develops single-family homes, plus multi-family and independent senior apartment communities. Douglas Development is based in Aynor but tackles projects across the state.

“We primarily work under Douglas Development, but Schaumber Development still operates as if it were a stand-alone.” – Holly Schaumber

The Schaumbers recently completed a renovation of 60 units in the Nicholtown

community.

“We worked on this project with The Greenville Housing Authority, which was neat because we worked on duplex housing which residents were really interested in,” Drew Schaumber says.

Affordable Housing, as defined by the City of Greenville, generally targets moderate income households that earn between 30 and 60% of area median income, for a range of $17,500 and $35,000 for a four-person household in Greenville. But that number can vary by city, making the precise figure a moving target.

“We want to educate the population on what exactly affordable housing is, because there is

often confusion between affordable, workforce and subsidized housing,” says Holly Schaumber.“At the end of the day, the definition varies depending on who you’re talking to.”

Even with a moving definition, the Schaumbers are up to the task and proud of the work they are doing. “It’s complicated work, but it’s very rewarding,” said Holly Schaumber.

“The type of housing Holly and Drew develop is so important,” said Ginny Stroud, community development manager for the City of Greenville. “There is a deficit of that type of housing in Greenville.”

Holly and Drew Schaumber feel the same way, saying there is such a need for affordable

housing development. “You walk into these communities and see the people living there-

families with children, seniors- that were often living in substandard housing beforehand, and it hits home how important this work is,” Holly Schaumber said.

In addition to the project in Nicholtown, the Schaumber’s have worked with TGHA on

renovations at the Gallery at West Greenville, where 57 units were renovated, and Harbor at West Greenville, which included the work of different partners coming together for the project.

