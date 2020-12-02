Cascades Verdae receives the Great Place to Work certification

Senior living community Cascades Verdae recently received the Great Place to Work certified designation, which is awarded based on anonymous employee feedback about the company’s workplace culture and environment.

Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and effective business leadership practices. Businesses with the Great Place to Work designation may have stronger financial performance, reduced turnover and better customer satisfaction than their peers.

“We applaud Cascades Verdae for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung of Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate, Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”

In addition to the Great Place to Work certification, Cascades Verdae has won 11 industry awards in the disciplines of wellness, human resources, safety and design.