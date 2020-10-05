First Presbyterian Church breaks ground on $33 million campus addition

First Presbyterian Church broke ground on a $33 million campus expansion in downtown Greenville on Sunday, Oct. 4, kicking off a project that has been years in the making.

The 77,000-square-foot campus addition, designed by Greenville-based architectural firm Craig Gaulden Davis, will add a 1,100-seat Worship and Arts Center, a new gymnasium, state-of-the-art children’s facilities, a central gathering space, a new youth floor and additional adult classrooms.

Senior Pastor Rev. Richard Gibbons said the project aims to be a key aspect of the city’s extensive growth with a campus that will serve the area for many years to come.

“As part of our ‘Transforming the Heart of the City’ campaign, the congregation has prayerfully and sacrificially committed to raising $33 million to help create a campus geared to welcoming the music and arts community of Greenville,” Gibbons said. “It would be difficult to exaggerate how excited we are about the future of our rapidly growing city.”

The groundbreaking was attended by members of the congregation, church representatives and members of city and county council.

Greenville-based Triangle Construction Company, which has been chosen to complete the work on the project, is expected to finish construction by January 2022, with an opening celebration planned for February 2022.