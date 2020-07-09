Gastroenterology Associates begins construction on new office and endoscopy center in Patrick Square Town Center

Gastroenterology Associates recently began construction on a 10,000-square-foot building in Clemson’s Patrick Square Town Center. Set to open in early 2021, the new facility will feature a dedicated space for the Clemson Endoscopy Center and offer diagnostic testing, treatment and preventative care for diseases of the digestive system.

“Since our current Clemson office opened in 2011, we have had many requests for endoscopy services in this area,” said Gastroenterology Associates administrator Rebecca Swoyer. “Our patients needing those services have had to drive to one of our Greenville centers. We are pleased to have the necessary medical staff, and with the new building in Patrick Square, will soon have the space to provide both office and endoscopy services to our Clemson area patients.”

The new building was designed by Tracey McGee and Chesley White of SHLTR Architects. Caldwell Constructors is the general contractor for the project.

Gastroenterology Associates currently has multiple locations across the Upstate and employs 20 physicians and 10 advanced practice providers.